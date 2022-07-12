Trial set for New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arnson Absolu from the Bronx, New York is still being held in the Pennington County Jail accused of the murder of three people in 2020. At the hearing on July 12, the trial date was set. It will begin on January 9 of 2023 and continue through February 10, 2023.

He’s facing three counts of first-degree murder, charged in the deaths of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow, and Dakota Zaiser.

Absolu has two previous felony convictions for possession of marijuana in Texas and second-degree possession of a weapon in New York.

He’s due back in court for another hearing in September.

