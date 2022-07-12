Advertisement

Trial set for New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arnson Absolu from the Bronx, New York is still being held in the Pennington County Jail accused of the murder of three people in 2020. At the hearing on July 12, the trial date was set. It will begin on January 9 of 2023 and continue through February 10, 2023.

He’s facing three counts of first-degree murder, charged in the deaths of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow, and Dakota Zaiser.

Absolu has two previous felony convictions for possession of marijuana in Texas and second-degree possession of a weapon in New York.

He’s due back in court for another hearing in September.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

Latest News

Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
A kid plays on the Sioux Park playground that will be replaced this fall.
Sioux Park will be getting new playground equipment this fall
Tips on how you can save money this summer.
Energy Saver Tips for the Summer
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Rapid City Public Works Committee voted to accept bids for city hall renovation