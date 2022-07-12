Advertisement

South Dakota major political parties spar over nominees, platform

The South Dakota GOP Twitter account fired off a remark at the state’s Democratic party, saying in part that their candidates for office had “piled out of the clown car.”
South Dakota Republican party chair Dan Lederman fired off a tweet responding to Democratic...
South Dakota Republican party chair Dan Lederman fired off a tweet responding to Democratic nominees for statewide offices, in part saying that they were "no-name and failed candidates of past elections that piled out of the liberal clown car."(Twitter)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota GOP Chair Dan Lederman took to Twitter this weekend to poke fun at Democratic nominees for statewide offices.

“They have basically pulled up some of these failed candidates, some of these guys have lost six times in different races,” Lederman said. “It is pretty embarrassing when they put up candidates that have lost even their primaries in Democratic races.”

In the tweet from the official state GOP account, Lederman said in part that the Democratic nominees were “no-name and failed candidates of past elections, that piled out of the clown car.”

However, not everyone thought the tweet was appropriate. It was criticized by many people, include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith.

“I agree with Jamie Smith, our gubernatorial candidate, that it was a classless comment by Dan Lederman,” said Randy Seiler, chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party. “I do not believe it reflects the viewpoint of a majority of Republicans in the state of South Dakota.”

For their part, Republicans like Lederman have pointed to a number of controversial platform planks and resolutions passed by the Democrats this past weekend.

Chief among them, one supporting end of life decisions, or a “right to die,” and another regarding the right to an abortion, where the word “women” was replaced with more gender neutral language.

“They just don’t speak to South Dakota values,” Lederman said. “South Dakota voters stand for life, lower taxes, keeping the federal government out of our lives, and they just seem to fly in the face of that, particularly in several of the points they put forward this weekend.”

“Instead of engaging in politics by personal attack, we would ask the citizens of South Dakota to joins us as Democrats and engage with us in finding solutions that are bipartisan and working for the betterment of the people of South Dakota.”

Both party chairs say that they believe ultimately, voters will agree with their point of view on November 8th.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

Petitions circulate to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
Group drops Medicaid initiative, leaving only Medicaid constitutional amendment on ballot
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
sturgis
Sturgis Growth
Spearfish is experiencing lower visitors, but higher revenue.
Spearfish tourism revenue increase, despite fewer visitors