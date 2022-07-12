Advertisement

Sioux Park will be getting new playground equipment this fall

A kid plays on the Sioux Park playground that will be replaced this fall.
A kid plays on the Sioux Park playground that will be replaced this fall.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Public Works Committee in Rapid City approved the purchase of new playground equipment on July 12. The new equipment will replace the current one that has been there for 30 years.

The new playground equipment in Sioux Park will cost $225,516. Included in that is the actual equipment as well as pathways that will make it easier to get there from the parking lot. Currently, a path goes from the sidewalk to the equipment, but there is not a specific path to each part of the playground.

“There are new guidelines, and they have the specifications and standards that have come into effect since this old structure was installed, but we will make sure that it is compliment with ADA and has accessible routes to the equipment from the sidewalk and from the parking lot,” says Jeff Biegler, director, parks, and recreation.

The parks and recreation department hopes to have the new equipment installed by this fall.

