Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

Missy Peterson to swim in National event later this month
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -When Rapid City’s Missy Peterson was just a year old she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. 25 years later she received a double lung transplant. But that hasn’t slowed her down as she will swim at the Transplant Games of American in San Diego later this month.

