Rapid City Public Works Committee voted to accept bids for city hall renovation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the public works meeting on July 12, in Rapid City, the committee voted on accepting bids for phase two of renovation at city hall. At the beginning of the renovation process, $4.5 million was set aside to renovate the building.

Phase one has concluded and phase two focuses on the lobby and council chamber. At the public works committee meeting, the group was presented with different alternatives to the overall renovation. Most of the renovation will include cosmetic changes like new flooring and computer upgrades. However, council member Bill Evans was in opposition because he found that getting rid of a window in the council chambers was a “waste of money”.

“There’s some work that was specifically left out of phase one which included work in the lobby and then also work in this council chamber,” said Rod Johnson, operations management engineer. “So, it is the bulk of it and then we have some other renovation that was done. It was requested more as really as a...more for security sort of purposes,” explained Johnson.

The approval for bids was voted three to one and will move onto the city council.

