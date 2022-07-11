Advertisement

Spearfish tourism revenue increase, despite fewer visitors

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are amid the summer tourist season in South Dakota, and many towns in the Black Hills area are comparing numbers against a record 13.5 million visitors in 2021. In Spearfish, tourism numbers are starting to slow down.

Visit Spearfish, the city’s tourism organization spouts proudly of the towns, dining, coffee shops, and breweries for visitors. Along with the many outdoor activities that are available all over the hills. Visit Spearfish reported the hotel occupancy rate up approximately two percent over the previous year and hospitality tax up 18%.

“But when you look at sales tax, sales tax is actually up this year, from 2021,” said Kyle Flock, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Visit Spearfish. “So, you know in some regards, hotel occupancy, the taxes that we’re collecting is going up, some visitor numbers in some areas are kind of trickling down, but it’s hard when you’re comparing it to such a big year like ‘21.”

Flock says Visit Spearfish is optimistic for tourism numbers after a busy weekend planned for the Corvette Rally and Art in the Park events.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

Latest News

Crazy Horse Memorial is staying busy this summer.
Black Hills attractions see a steady stream of business despite high gas prices
The City of Sturgis has seen growth, but needs more housing supply for all of the interest.
Many development projects in Sturgis, help combat housing shortage
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Pop Up Library in Goodwill Parking Lot
Rapid City Library host pop up library