Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City police are investigating an incident that happened over the weekend leaving a person in the hospital.

On Saturday night police were called to Omaha Street and East Boulevard where a person was left injured near the road. No suspects have been named in the incident and police are asking people who have any information to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information should call 605-394-4131 or you can submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847-411.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.