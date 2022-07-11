Advertisement

New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed

Julie Tipton
Julie Tipton(Rapid City photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Julie Tipton has been appointed as Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release, Dr. Tipton is an experienced administrator, presenter, educator, researcher, and active participant in her parish community. Dr. Tipton, currently, works as the principal at Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Newport Beach, California.

Also, Robert Aberle will serve as Interim Superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, according to RCCSS. Aberle completed a Master of Science in Counseling in Human Resource Development degree from SDSU in 1995.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

Latest News

Hot to start next week as well
Hot later in the week
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans