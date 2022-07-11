Advertisement

City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid Transit System officials have suspended rides on the City View Trolley due to COVID and other illnesses. According to a release, the suspension is effective Tuesday, July 11, and remain until the end of this week.

“Our trolley driver is out with COVID and we have some other illnesses within the RTS system,” said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “Our priorities are maintaining the schedules for the RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services.”

RTS officials said they will evaluate resumption of the City View Trolley rides later this week and update the status on a week to week basis.

The City View Trolley began its Monday to Friday 15-stop tours for visitors and residents last month.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Rapid City
Roe v. Wade: oprotests continue in Rapid City
South Dakota Democratic delegates convened in Fort Pierre to nominate a variety of candidates...
South Dakota Democrats name multiple statewide candidates for November election