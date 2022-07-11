Advertisement

Black Hills attractions see a steady stream of business despite high gas prices

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Pain at the pump and rising inflation may have some holding onto their wallets a little tighter this summer instead of taking off for a vacation.

“You know considering inflation, considering gasoline prices and that, I think we need to be extremely grateful that we’re as busy as we are,” said John Brockelsby, public relations at Reptile Gardens, adding this summer has been slower than 2021 and visitor numbers are somewhere similar to pre-covid years.

“So, we’re down from last year, but last year was a real anomaly we were so busy last summer,” said Brockelsby.

Over at Crazy Horse Memorial, crowd sizes are seeing similar trends.

“It’s been real busy. It hasn’t been as busy as last year but it’s a lot busier than 2018 and 2019,” said Terry DeRouchey, Vice President of Visitor Services at Crazy Horse Memorial.

DeRouchey said this comes as a relief after initial concerns that gas prices and inflation would affect their summer season.

“We were pleasantly surprised when May came that there were a lot of people that wanted to go out and enjoy their vacation time,” explained DeRouchey.

The number of international visitors to Crazy Horse Memorial has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, but visitors from across the United States continue to make their way to the southern Black Hills.

“You know, it’s been a lot of fun to meet the different people from the different states that are coming here and explaining what Crazy Horse is all about,” explained DeRouchey.

At Reptile Gardens, Brockelsby said he’s actually seen the opposite.

“The people are taking their vacations they might just be staying a little closer to home,” he explained.

Brockelsby claims to have seen an increase in Black Hills locals returning to the attraction.

“Other than that, what I’ve really seen this year is I’ve seen a lot of Minnesota, which we always have, and then a lot of Colorado and our surrounding states, too,” said Brockelsby.

Both DeRouchey and Brockelsby are looking forward to finishing the summer strong.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered in Fort Pierre to nominate candidates for seven...
South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

Latest News

Spearfish is experiencing lower visitors, but higher revenue.
Spearfish tourism revenue increase, despite fewer visitors
The City of Sturgis has seen growth, but needs more housing supply for all of the interest.
Many development projects in Sturgis, help combat housing shortage
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Pop Up Library in Goodwill Parking Lot
Rapid City Library host pop up library