Advertisement

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in HBO’s landmark series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother, Robert, and his “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli both announced his death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Robert Sirico wrote. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

On Instagram, Imperioli wrote:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Water line breaks affecting residents and businesses
Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined...
Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June
Although the raider isn’t arriving for a few more years, a revamping of the city’s...
Box Elder gets infrastructure projects underway
A bright colored motorcycle in Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally polishing final preparations for the event

Latest News

Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
This is the third office in the North Rapid area, and the department says they’ve opened it to...
RCPD opens substation in Knollwood neighborhood
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some...
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city
With the increased volume of riders, comes more potential for accidents among motorcyclists and...
Black Hills Harley-Davidson provides motorcycle safety tips