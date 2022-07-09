Advertisement

Sizzling start to the weekend, chance for thunderstorms returns on Sunday.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Its been a pretty hot start tot the weekend. Sunday looks to cool down into the upper 80s with the chance for some late evening thunderstorms that could last into the early morning hours on Monday but should clear out in time for that early morning commute. Monday will be our coolest day with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s. Tuesday we start that climb back up into the upper 80s with plenty of sun through Thursday. Thursday we could see temperatures reach 100 once again, Friday the chance for thunderstorms returns with temperatures in the 90s to start the next weekend.

