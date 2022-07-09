Advertisement

Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New details from a court filing alleges some members of the Oath Keepers extremist group extensively planned for the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department claims one suspect also had a death list of Georgia election officials.

The government alleges members of the group made attempts to get explosives, and one member brought one to the D.C. area around Jan. 6.

Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine Oath Keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Although the raider isn’t arriving for a few more years, a revamping of the city’s...
Box Elder gets infrastructure projects underway
Water line breaks affecting residents and businesses
LUX-ZEPLIN Dark Matter Detector
LUX-ZEPLIN Dark Matter Detector Startup
A bright colored motorcycle in Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally polishing final preparations for the event

Latest News

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the...
Rybakina wins women’s Wimbledon title, 1st Slam
An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east