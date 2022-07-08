Young local cowboys accomplishing big things in the rodeo world
Kashton Ford and Jestyn Woodward delivering in a big way
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis’ Kashton Ford turned in a 75 point bareback ride at this week’s Wild West Wednesdays rodeo. Custer bull rider Jestyn Woodward is also competing at Wild West Wednesdays. He’s also gearing up for this month’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.
