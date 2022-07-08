Advertisement

Young local cowboys accomplishing big things in the rodeo world

Kashton Ford and Jestyn Woodward delivering in a big way
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis’ Kashton Ford turned in a 75 point bareback ride at this week’s Wild West Wednesdays rodeo. Custer bull rider Jestyn Woodward is also competing at Wild West Wednesdays. He’s also gearing up for this month’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined...
Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

7-7 rodeo
Local cowboys accomplishing big things in the rodeo world
7-6 Wild West Wednesdays rodeo
Top cowboys deliver at Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo
7-6 Wild West Wednesdays rodeo
Top cowboys deliver at Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo
7-6 sdga
Inside look at the SDGA Junior Tour