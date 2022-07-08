Advertisement

Very Hot to Start the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Besides a small chance of an isolated shower or storm tonight, we are going to be mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with highs around 100° for Rapid City and eastern counties will likely see highs over 100. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of Western South Dakota from noon-8pm tomorrow. Stay hydrated and avoid the sun if you can. Most of next week will remain dry with triple digits once again next week Thursday and Friday.

