Thunderstorms today scorching hot tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

We have another chance for some thunderstorms today. 1 out of 5 risk for most of the Black Hills, the main threat for today is damaging winds with the possibility of hail for some areas. We look to climb into the 90s today, and for tonight mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Its going to be a scorcher tomorrow as we break into the 100s once again. Tomorrow will be very hot and dry with a small chance for some isolated thunderstorms. By Sunday a cold front looks to make its way into the area dropping us back down into the 90s. By Monday we’re even cooler with temperatures in the mid 80s the chance for thunderstorms returning. Tuesday we start the hike back up into the upper 80s and 90s, but by Thursday we look to break 100 once again.

