The Salvation Army of the Black Hills holds block party to celebrate ‘community’

By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just because the 4th of July is behind us, doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of celebration and fun still going on in Rapid City.

The Salvation Army of The Black Hills is celebrating community with a summer block party!

“Come enjoy hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, bounce house, family games such as giant Jenga, connect four, dunk tank, and more,” said Major Vangie O’Neil with the Salvation Army.

The event will be at The Salvation Army of the Black Hills building, 405 N. Cherry Ave., from noon to 2 pm on Sunday.

