People of the Plains celebrating art from around the Great Plains in Rapid City

Art displays from across the Great Plains will be highlighted at People of the Plain’s tenth year displaying Native American art on Main Street Square.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Art displays from across the Great Plains will be highlighted at People of the Plain’s tenth year displaying Native American art on Main Street Square.

At this year’s 20-22 artists showcase, People of the Great Plains will have a two-day art exhibition and celebration starting on Friday at the Dahl Center. The Two-day showcase will feature an indigenous fashion show, music performances, poetry slam, and more.

