Black Hills State University offering course to help community development

By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University is offering a new course, designed to ‘fuel the growth’ of South Dakota’s communities, big or small.

Fuel the Growth is a Basic Economic Development Course will cover 10 economic development topics,” said Hollie Stadler, Executive Director of the Belle Fourche Economic Development Corporation. “Participants will learn from experts and colleagues through presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and networking opportunities.”

Topics of the course will include:

  • Business Development: Business Retention & Expansion, Real Estate Development & Reuse, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Development, Economic Development Finance, and Marketing / Attraction
  • Organizational Development: Strategic Planning, Managing Economic Development Organizations, Economic Development Ethics
  • Community Development: Community/ Neighborhood Development & Workforce Development

The class is open to anyone interested and will take place on the Rapid City campus of BHSU, September 14-16.

