Water line breaks on Jackson Boulevard affecting residents and businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The outage left 150-200 residential and business customers on Jackson Boulevard without water due to a water line break.

Crews are on the scene but officials are not able to provide a time frame for when repairs will be completed, water service restored or traffic restrictions lifted, according to a release.

The turning lane on Jackson Boulevard near Clearview Lane will be closed during the repair period.

Also, a second water line break occurred earlier today impacting a one-block area of Sioux Avenue between St. Charles Street and St. Patrick Street, affecting water service to 15 residential and two business customers.

Officials say that a cause for either water line break has not been determined.

