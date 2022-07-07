Advertisement

Water line breaks on Jackson Boulevard affecting residents and businesses

There is no time line for when water service will be restored.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The outage left 150-200 residential and business customers on Jackson Boulevard without water due to a water line break.

Crews are on the scene but officials are not able to provide a time frame for when repairs will be completed, water service restored or traffic restrictions lifted, according to a release.

The turning lane on Jackson Boulevard near Clearview Lane will be closed during the repair period. 

Also, a second water line break occurred earlier today impacting a one-block area of Sioux Avenue between St. Charles Street and St. Patrick Street, affecting water service to 15 residential and two business customers. 

Officials say that a cause for either water line break has not been determined. 

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined...
Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies

Latest News

South Dakota State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) will run for Lieutenant Governor alongside...
Smith tabs Rep. Keintz for Lieutenant Governor job
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing
The Blacks Hills Farmers Market
The Blacks Hills Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays
thunderstorms
Thunderstorms once again possible for today