South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving.

Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say.

July checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Campbell, Charles Mix, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Yankton.

The Highway Patrol is reminding drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county. People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

