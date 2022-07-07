LUX-ZEPLIN Dark Matter Detector Startup

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) -Scientists in Lead may be one step closer to detecting dark matter. Dark matter plays an important role in the movement and forming of galaxies.

On Thursday scientists with the Berkeley Lab announced a dark matter detector, known as the LUX-ZEPLIN or LZ was started up at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead.

Dark matter has never been detected but with the successful operation of the L-Z that could change.

”One of the most important aspects of this is that we would not be here without dark matter providing that binding material that brought to structure our galaxies together so it’s kind of a critical part of the evolution in our history in our universe,” said Hugh Lippincott, LZ Spokesperson.

This announcement marks the L-Z as the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector, a significant milestone for the scientific community.

”Demonstrating that these scales experiments can be built is a wonderful statement about how far we’ve come especially with technology, I think it provides arguments about how we might build the next generation and ultimately I think it’s the scientific community who has to decide what the meaning of this experiment is,” said Lippincott.

The L-Z experiment is the only one of its kind located in the United States. There are two similar ones in Italy and China.

