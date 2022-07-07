How pride is being celebrated despite U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “So, we know that in 1969, the first Pride started off as a riot, but the fight still continues today,” said Mikey Abante, Member of Black Hills Center for Equality.

According to the library of Congress, June 28, 1969, marks the beginning of the Stonewall uprising in New York, a series of events between police and LGBTQ Plus protesters that stretched for more than six days...that was the beginning of what would be called...pride.

Fast forward to modern days, pride has become a parade celebrating inclusivity of all, where same-sex families can celebrate legalized marriage.

Recent Comments by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the highest court in America should revaluate of same-sex rights and contraception due to the recent overturning of Roe V. Wade in women’s reproductive rights.

“When it comes to other recent overturns, we are talking about what may affect the LGBT community...it sets us back decades,” says Abante

U.S Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas first joined the bench on October 23, 1991...And some of his views were controversial even back as far as his confirmation.

Even Rosa Parks penned a letter at the time ... opposing Thomas’ nomination. Her words are still...in many ways...echoed by some community leaders today

Parks stated “His statements on Brown v. Board of Education case… and even on the Roe v. Wade to me indicate that he wants to push the clock back… The Supreme Court now appears to be turning its back on the undeniable fact of discrimination and exclusion…I believe that Judge Thomas will accelerate that trend and that will be destructive for our nation.”

Toni Diamond, President, and Member, of The Black Hills Center for Equality, say that Pride is about inclusion...not exclusion.

“Pride...when we come together, it is about building community, it is about building relationships. It is about strengthening and lifting each other. It does not matter what your race is, what color you are or what title you claim...it is about unity versus what is going on now is division. It is trying to separate us and cause a racial and political and even religious divide amongst everyone.”

With the current Political climate littered with Uncertainty over the future of some human rights, pride is more important than ever.

Abante states “It is so important for us to have pride because a lot of times people in our community do not feel safe, we do not feel included, we do not feel seen or heard. This is our opportunity to make our voices heard and to amplify the voices of those in our community that we want to be heard. So, pride really is as multifaceted as it is...it is not only a celebration, but it is an opportunity for us to stand up and to be heard and to change what the future looks like to you.”

