A few storms Friday, then turning HOT Saturday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few storms linger into the late evening and early overnight hours before tapering off. Skies will clear up by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for many.

Friday will be hot with a high near 90° in Rapid City. Plenty of morning sunshine is expected, but a few storms could develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could get strong and perhaps severe, with damaging winds and hail possible.

Saturday is going to be HOT! Sunny skies are expected and temperatures will likely climb up to 101° in town. Many others on the plains will be in the 90s or triple digits. Sunday will be a little less hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. While it will be mostly sunny, there is a small chance for a storm late in the day, though it does not look too promising as of now.

Monday and Tuesday will be the “coolest” days of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will have highs back in the 90s, while Thursday, Friday and possibly next weekend could see highs in the triple digits. Some big time heat is in the forecast for late next week. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer.

