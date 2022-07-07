Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Pepper Pea Salad

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is one of the most requested, commented-on, and beloved Cooking with Eric recipe since the show began way back in 2004! Now this version today has once change from the original recipe, called Jalapeno Pea Salad. Instead of jalapeno jelly, I used red pepper jelly. It is super easy, super delicious, and will become a family favorite!

First, melt a cup of pepper jelly (or you can certainly use jalapeno jelly) in a microwave or small saucepan.

Meanwhile, combine 1 16oz bag of frozen peas that have been boiled for 1 minutes then drained and cooled with 1 bunch green onions, chopped, white and green parts. Add 3 ribs of celery, chopped and 1 jar of chopped pimientos, drained.

Stir to combine then pour melted jelly over vegetables. Toss until well-combined then refrigerate a few hours or overnight before serving.

Trust me, you’ll love it!

