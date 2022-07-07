Box Elder Plans to open a children’s museum

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) -The children’s museum will be funded through donations from the local community. The goal for the museum is to be a source of entertainment for children of all ages while providing educational and interactive displays and exhibits that focus on themes related to the Black Hills, such as geology and paleontology.

”Children don’t have a lot to do in Box Elder, there’s one museum at the airforce base so this will be an important venue where they”ll have something to do and we think once it’s built there be other economic ventures coming around it such as movie theaters, parks, restaurants,” said Matthew Connor, the public information officer for the city of Box Elder.

The city hopes to have the museum built within two to three years.

