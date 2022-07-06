Storm chances continue through the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially after midnight. A few storms could linger into the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the area.

While a few storms linger in the morning, the best chance for storms to redevelop will be into the afternoon hours. There is the possibility for strong to severe storms - especially in northeast Wyoming, where large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Another round of storms is likely Thursday afternoon, where more hail and wind will be possible.

A few storms are possible Friday, but skies are mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures will start to warm up for us as highs will climb into the 80s and 90s. The weekend is looking pretty dry, and also pretty hot. Saturday will be in the 90s for many with a few triple digits possible. Sunday will range from the 80s to the 90s with mostly sunny skies, but there is a small chance a shower or storm will be possible later in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will range from the 80s to 90s the following week.

