More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With increasing moisture in the atmosphere and a couple of weak upper level disturbances, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon and evening. Because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, hence a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area until midnight.

Another chance of thunderstorms exists for Thursday and a slight chance for Friday. After that, a ridge aloft will build over the area Saturday, resulting in drier, hotter weather conditions.

However, a cold front will drop temperatures back closer to normal Sunday into early next week.

