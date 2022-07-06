Monument Health expanding cancer care services for the Black Hills region

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Monument Health’s Cancer Care Institute is working on providing modern comfort and care to cancer patients through a 36 million expansion project.

“So, nobody wants to walk into the doors or walls of a cancer center, but this is going to be a... I think a much different experience for our patients.” Said Dr. Daniel Petereit

More than 40,000 patients are seen each year at the current Cancer Care institute, which prompted officials at Monument Health to start the expansion project. The goal is to provide a better experience with better outcomes without having to go too far from home.

“We worked with multiple organizations about how we can deliver the best care possible and make this space help us do that. Realistically speaking, currently, we are a small regional cancer center and a lot of expertise in specific cancers or specific rare cancers. These patients we, unfortunately, have to send away for a better expertise. Hopefully, with this expansion, we will attract expertise here so that patients can stay in town near home.” said Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa

To assist families and patients dealing with mental health problems while battling cancer, The new Cancer Care Institute has a community room to allow people to share their emotions. The facility houses a spa and wig-making room for patients who have lost their hair from chemotherapy and a tumor room for severe cases involving pathologists, radiation oncologists, and other specialists.

The infusion unit on the second floor will have 24 individual rooms to provide personal care to patients during services like chemotherapy. Each room will have windows with scenic views to provide comfort for each patient.

“Our organization did a wonderful job with the design and artwork and hopefully bringing in the Black Hills. We got that feedback from a lot of our patients is that that is why we live here. The calmness of the Hills and the beauty of it and so bringing that inside was one of our goals as well.” Said Kristi Glyten, director of the Cancer Care Institute.

The entire project is slated to be completed by the summer of 2023. Some services like infusion will take place in the completed area starting next Tuesday.

