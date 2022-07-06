Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man attacked a deputy while he was being questioned for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to investigators, Shirk sexually assaulted a girl younger than 12 years old while staying with the girl and her mother. Detectives believe the crimes, which also include video voyeurism, happened over a span of several months this year.

The victim’s family reported the allegations on Saturday, and deputies arrested Shirk on Sunday without incident.

After Shirk was taken to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office public safety building for questioning, he asked to use the restroom. Then, when he re-entered a holding cell while handcuffed, Shirk attacked a deputy, officials said.

The deputy screamed for help and a detective came to her aid. Both were able to subdue Shirk and place him in the holding cell.

Because of the attack on the deputy, Shirk faces additional charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to escape, and obstructing or depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims, and they ask anyone with further information to call BSO Special Victims Unit detective Vanessa Encina at 954-321-4689. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

