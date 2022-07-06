Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Lemon BBQ Chicken

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious grilled chicken recipe sent in a few years ago by Marjorie Backhaus of Vale, SD. I love how the lemon and thyme bring such bright flavors to this dish!

First, take a broiler chicken, cut up or 4 chicken breasts and place in a shallow dish or re-sealable bag.

In a jar with a lid, mix together 1 cup salad oil, 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (use fresh lemons), 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoon each onion powder and crushed basil, and 1/2 teaspoon each garlic salt and crushed thyme. Shake well to blend. Pour over chicken; cover with plastic wrap (or seal the bag) and marinate up to 6 hours.

Place chicken bone side down on prepared grill. Brush with marinade, turn chicken after a few minutes and repeat brushing.

Cook until chicken is golden brown.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A miniature horse in gear to carry people at the Black Hills Round Up parade.
The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry
Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry
BB's Natural Wine Bar
BB's Natural Wine Bar
BB's Natural Wine Bar
Bb’s Natural Offers Unique Wines and Plates in Downtown Rapid City
Grilling with Eric - Grilled Steak Kebabs and Veggies
Grilling with Eric - Grilled Steak Kebabs and Veggies