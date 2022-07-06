Grilling with Eric - Lemon BBQ Chicken

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious grilled chicken recipe sent in a few years ago by Marjorie Backhaus of Vale, SD. I love how the lemon and thyme bring such bright flavors to this dish!

First, take a broiler chicken, cut up or 4 chicken breasts and place in a shallow dish or re-sealable bag.

In a jar with a lid, mix together 1 cup salad oil, 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (use fresh lemons), 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoon each onion powder and crushed basil, and 1/2 teaspoon each garlic salt and crushed thyme. Shake well to blend. Pour over chicken; cover with plastic wrap (or seal the bag) and marinate up to 6 hours.

Place chicken bone side down on prepared grill. Brush with marinade, turn chicken after a few minutes and repeat brushing.

Cook until chicken is golden brown.

