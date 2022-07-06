Advertisement

First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.
While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
A miniature horse in gear to carry people at the Black Hills Round Up parade.
The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again
According to a press release from the city of Rapid City, the mayor says he first started...
RC Mayor Steve Allender tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The makeshift boat was hauled away the same day the discovery was made.
Makeshift boat washes ashore after Tropical Storm Colin
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
11 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province