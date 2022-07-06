A few storms to end the week; hot for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms linger into the evening hours and start to taper off overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area.

Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine before storms fire up through the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Friday will be mostly sunny for much of the day. A few storms are possible through the afternoon hours, but it does not look to be anything widespread. A few storms could be strong with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the forecast as highs will flirt with triple digits in Rapid City. Sunny skies are likely along with the heat. Sunday will still be warm, but temperatures should be cooler by about 10° for many. Mostly sunny skies are likely with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Next week will feature warm temperatures for the first half of the week with highs in the 80s likely, but the toasty temperatures return for the second half of the week as highs will soar back up into the 90s to near triple digits once again. As of now it looks to be pretty sunny, but a few storm chances cannot be ruled out late in the day with the heating.

