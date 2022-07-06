Advertisement

A few storms to end the week; hot for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms linger into the evening hours and start to taper off overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area.

Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine before storms fire up through the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Friday will be mostly sunny for much of the day. A few storms are possible through the afternoon hours, but it does not look to be anything widespread. A few storms could be strong with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the forecast as highs will flirt with triple digits in Rapid City. Sunny skies are likely along with the heat. Sunday will still be warm, but temperatures should be cooler by about 10° for many. Mostly sunny skies are likely with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Next week will feature warm temperatures for the first half of the week with highs in the 80s likely, but the toasty temperatures return for the second half of the week as highs will soar back up into the 90s to near triple digits once again. As of now it looks to be pretty sunny, but a few storm chances cannot be ruled out late in the day with the heating.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
A miniature horse in gear to carry people at the Black Hills Round Up parade.
The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday
Storm chances continue through the end of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today through Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Storms Likely at Times Through Thursday