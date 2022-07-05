The Perfect Hotdog Topping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Americans are taking to their grills all across the country today and while the culinary fare may vary, there’s one American classic that’s almost always on the menu: hot dogs.

However, there is some dispute about what constitutes the best hot dog toppings.

So we took to Main Street Square to ask residents and visitors their thoughts on the never-ending debate and while some kept it simple and stuck with tried and true toppings, others chose more interesting condiments for their dogs.

”The perfect topic would be lettuce, onion, ketch up and mayonnaise,” said Hailey from Buffalo Wyoming.

“It’s kind of weird, so I really like sour crow and relish along with a little curry powder” said Emma visiting from Denver, Colorado.

“I like cotton candy since it’s sweet and it has lots of flavor,” said Isabelle visiting with her family from Kansas City.

A report from the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council estimates that a whopping 150 million hot dogs are consumed on the 4th of July alone ever year.

