Memorial Park drowning victim dies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man is dead after a drowning incident at Memorial Park. The Rapid City Police and fire departments responded to a call this evening at Memorial Park around 7 PM, just before festivities got underway for the fourth of July holiday.

The RCPD says one man was holding another underwater. The suspect was quickly caught, and the water rescue team helped in pulling the victim from the water. The police department says they were aware of a concert in the bandshell and moved quickly to take the victim to the hospital.

Call the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, if you have any information regarding the drowning incident.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.