Meet the woman behind the meals at OneHeart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

“I have got a lot of gratitude. They are very happy to have me and it’s to cook for someone who appreciates it,” said Chef Sarah Luke, Executive Chef at OneHeart in Rapid City as she described her new job.

Today, Luke is a chef with years of experience under her belt, however, years ago she was growing up in Rapid City and trying to figure out what to do with her life.

“My mom said ‘hey, how about going to cooking school?’ And I said ‘yeah that sounds good,’” recalled Luke. “I went to La Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas.”

This is where she studied culinary arts in a year-long program.

“You do Gamache, you learn baking, you learn every aspect of cooking and then they throw you out into the real world and that’s where you do the real learning,” explained Luke.

This is when Luke decided to come back to the Black Hills for a job and, “well, a boy, who is now my husband. That’s why I came back,” said Luke.

After cooking at various establishments throughout the area, Luke wanted to switch things up.

“I was looking for something that was not restaurant or hotel-related. Trying to move out of that lifestyle a little bit, but I still wanted to cook,” she explained.

That’s when she landed the job as the Executive Chef at One Heart Campus.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to help people and it sounded like fun,” said Luke.

Now, Chef Luke is in the kitchen serving up 3 meals a day for the people living on the OneHeart campus.

“It’s fulfilling. It’s different, and I like it. It’s good to help people who actually need it. Feed people who actually want and need it and they’re appreciative about it so, it’s nice.”

