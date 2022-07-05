Advertisement

The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again

A miniature horse in gear to carry people at the Black Hills Round Up parade.
A miniature horse in gear to carry people at the Black Hills Round Up parade.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing in the Black Hills, towns scattered around the hills held their own celebrations. In Belle Fourche a tradition remains alive, The Black Hills Round-Up started as a fundraiser for World War One and has since become an annual celebration.

Clara Christensen, who sat in the shade to watch the parade says, “I’ve been coming to the parade since 1937.”

Christensen has made Belle Fourche the home of her July 4th celebration for 85 years. It all begins with the parade in the morning, then grilling right after and the town becomes a playground for the whole family.

Christensen says, “Some of them went to the parade...or to the carnival downtown and some of them went to the rodeo”

The parade, however, is a family affair, for adults, kids, and even ponies.

Rose Miller, who has raised miniature horses for 16 years says, “The people love them and they’re really well behaved, but you know, they’re horses so they can be unpredictable too,”

Miller said she enjoys bringing the miniature horses to the parades in the area, but her love for horses started before she was even able to ride them.

“When I was a kid I grew up on a little ranch and all the neighbors and everybody had ponies and horses, so I just learned to love horses,” said Miller as she settles down her horses. “And I started out with a stick horse.”

