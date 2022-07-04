Advertisement

WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test

Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Ren Clayton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Holidays have become extra special for one Minnesota family after a woman took a DNA ancestry test at Christmas and found out she has a sister.

Eiley Misfeldt finally got to meet her long-lost relative for the first time over the 4th of July weekend.

The stakes were high for Misfeldt as she waited to meet her sister at the airport.

“So weird and it doesn’t even feel real,” she said.

Misfeldt lives in Eden Prairie. She took a 23andMe DNA ancestry test over Christmas.

The results revealed a sister, Soojee Dufresne from New York.

Neither of the women knew the other existed until a few months ago.

Sunday was the much anticipated meeting.

“I just felt like so just overwhelmed with happiness and just all good,” Defresne is 27, three years older than Misfeldt.

Both were adopted form South Korea at just a few months old.

They unknowingly lived similar lives as well.

“Seeing her in person, she looks even more like me than in the pictures,” Misfeldt said. “I didn’t even think that was possible.”

The reunion was 24 years in the making and could have easily never happened. Dufresne said she could have missed the email.

“It’s wild, and I’m a swiper,” Defresne said. “I could have easily deleted that because I’m just, I’m one to go through my emails and clean it up really quick. So, it’s just unbelievable.”

Defresne said the discovery of her sister was a big relief for what once was a struggle for her.

“I considered that I was an alien at points in my teenage years because I just didn’t think anybody could be related to me,” she said.

Dufresne said her son now also has a new aunt.

“All I’ve ever known genetics wise is my son when he was born,” she said. “That was like my big moment of ‘I have somebody that is related to me and that I know is related to me.’ So, it just feels like an expansion.”

A connection that was always there, now made real.

“I can’t wait. We have a whole list of what we’re going to do,” Defresne said. “We have a bucket list of wasted time that we got to fill.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving...
Box Elder sees flooding after storm
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, tells us that this was part of several threats made...
Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat at Western Dakota Tech
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk