RC Mayor Steve Allender tests positive for COVID-19

According to a press release from the city of Rapid City, the mayor says he first started experiencing symptoms Sunday, and the test came back positive early Monday.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the city of Rapid City, the mayor says he first started experiencing symptoms Sunday, and the test came back positive early Monday.

He says it’s likely he was exposed to the virus at a family event last week.

Allender adds he’s experiencing mild symptoms, and plans not to be in in the office for the rest of the week.

City Council President Lance Lehmann will chair this weeks City council meeting Tuesday.

