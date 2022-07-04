Crazy Horse Commemorates the 4th of July

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The 4th of July is commemorated a little differently at the Crazy Horse memorial site.

I spoke to Andrew Dunehoo, the Director of Museums for the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, who says that they are focused on educating the people that walk through their doors on Native American culture, just like they do every day.

Some of the events for Monday include a ceremony honoring veterans, a cultural performance by Starr Chief Eagle, as well as a laser lights show later in the evening.

“We have our veteran’s ceremony that happens on the nightly and tonight around 9:30 about a half hour before the laser lights show we will have that presentation we will also have as a part of that laser lights show an honoring ceremony and songs that and we’ll have the National Anthem sung in Lakota,” said Dunehoo

The Crazy Horse Memorial says they honor service members daily, with their Veterans Honoring Ceremony.

“Patriotism in a sense of honoring the country something that is very significant in the Native American culture. Per capita more Native Americans have served in the United States armed forces than any other ethnic group” said Dunehoo

Crazy Horse Memorial has a wide range of activities that visitors can participate in throughout the week such as their Living Treasures program from 10 am to six pm in which participants can create their own dream catchers.

