Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving...
Box Elder sees flooding after storm
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, tells us that this was part of several threats made...
Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat at Western Dakota Tech
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall