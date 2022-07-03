Severe thunderstorm threat for Sunday and July 4th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of Western South Dakota, this watch will be in effect until 10pm this evening. Large hail, damaging winds and the possibility for a few isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms. Monday we can see highs in the 90s once again with another chance for severe thunderstorms possible, but it does look like these storms will move out of the area well before any firework shows.

Just a reminder to keep your phone on you so that way you can receive all current weather updates. and if you hear thunder please seek shelter.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.