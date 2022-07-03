Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave abortion up to the individual states, the decision left some people uneasy about the potential to look at other court cases involving

same-sex marriage and contraception.

Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas came under scrutiny by some, because of a statement in his concurring opinion of Roe v. Wade, cases that guarantee the right to birth control, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriages. When we met up with Senator Mike Rounds last week, he said “I think the fact that it was eight to one in opposition to his message, suggests the courts would probably not take it up. So, at this stage in the game, I think the consistency in eight to one, is probably the stronger message out there.”

Justice Thomas has been on the United States Supreme Court for 31 years and was nominated by former President George H.W. Bush.

