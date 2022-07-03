Missoula manhandles Hardhats in Firecracker Tourney
Post 320 Stars win four straight in Rushmore Classic
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats struggled to create any offensive production in day three of the Firecracker Tournament as they fell to the Missoula Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Post 320 Stars end the Rushmore Classic with two more wins Saturday afternoon. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
