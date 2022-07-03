Advertisement

Missoula manhandles Hardhats in Firecracker Tourney

Post 320 Stars win four straight in Rushmore Classic
Missoula manhandles Hardhats in Firecracker Tourney
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats struggled to create any offensive production in day three of the Firecracker Tournament as they fell to the Missoula Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Post 320 Stars end the Rushmore Classic with two more wins Saturday afternoon. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving...
Box Elder sees flooding after storm
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, tells us that this was part of several threats made...
Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat at Western Dakota Tech
72-year-old Frank Morrison, former owner of Thirsty’s, pleaded guilty earlier this year to...
Former bar owner sentenced to 13 months in prison
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a...
Woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder sentenced to 21 years in prison

Latest News

7-1 post 22
Post 22 drops a pair of games at the Firecracker Tournament
7-1 post 22
Post 22 drops a pair of games at the Firecracker Tournament
7-1 rodeo
Action heats up at the Black Hills Roundup
7-1 rodeo
Action heats up at the Black Hills Roundup