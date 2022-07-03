Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado(Garland Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Texas, KWTX reported.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 3000 block of West Buckingham Road, in Garland, Texas.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet tall. Yadhira was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or General Motors white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving...
Box Elder sees flooding after storm
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, tells us that this was part of several threats made...
Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat at Western Dakota Tech
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
72-year-old Frank Morrison, former owner of Thirsty’s, pleaded guilty earlier this year to...
Former bar owner sentenced to 13 months in prison
Cameron Stewart, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Neighbor allegedly slit elderly man’s throat with arrow, authorities say

Latest News

Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails