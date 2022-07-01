Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will warm up through the weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday and temperatures climbing to near 90° by Sunday and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours for much of the area and some storms could be strong to severe. Hail and wind will be the primary threats with these storms.

If you have any outdoor plans for the Fourth of July weekend, be sure to enjoy them safely and keep an eye to the sky for storms. If you hear thunder, you should head indoors until the storm passes. The sound of thunder means you’re close enough to possibly be struck by lightning.

Temperatures will remain above normal next week with highs in the 80s for many. Storm chances are likely for much of next week before it gets hot. The 90s look to return by Friday and we could see triple digits by next weekend.

