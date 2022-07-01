Stevens track athletes chat about big feats on the national stage
Birnbaum ran sub 4 minute mile, relay team took first at Nike Nationals
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s been quite a summer for some members of the Stevens track and field team. Simeon Birnbaum became just the 17th high school runner to deliver a sub 4 minute mile when he took first at the Brooks Invitational in Seattle with a time of 3:59. The Raiders sprint medley relay team also took first at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
