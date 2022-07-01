Advertisement

Scattered Strong Storms Possible this Afternoon

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An active weather day is in store for us as moisture and instability increase this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop over and around the Black Hills later today, with hail and high winds a threat for any of the storms. The storms will linger into this evening.

We will see a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the 4th of July weekend into next week. Any storm could produce hail and gusty winds. The day with the least storm activity looks to be Monday the 4th.

Temperatures will be above normal for the next several days.

