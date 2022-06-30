Advertisement

Woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder sentenced to 21 years in prison

According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a...
According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a juvenile identified in court only as TSB, stabbed Thomas Sitting Bear more than 60 times back in July of 2020.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Allen woman was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a juvenile identified in court only as TSB, stabbed Thomas Sitting Bear more than 60 times back in July of 2020.

The two culprits had first met two years earlier in a mental health facility.

An FBI agent testified at the sentencing, saying that the two had previously discussed an interest in cannibalism, however he testified there was no proof any cannibalistic acts were performed at the particular scene of the crime.

The FBI agent, along with Oglala Sioux Public Safety officers, were the ones who discovered the body in a tote crate.

The family of Sitting Bear did not seek restitution, and along with the prison sentence, Fineran will serve five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Bryan Deck is the 39th person in the world to have three consecutive perfect games.
Man bowls 3 perfect games in a row
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
For the second time this session, the South Dakota Legislature killed funding for a West River...
Petition to move a section line for a new gun range is denied by Meade County Commissioners

Latest News

Sign pointing to the entrance of the South Dakota State Wildland Fire Division.
Jay Wickham named new State Wildland Fire Division Director
72-year-old Frank Morrison, former owner of Thirsty’s, pleaded guilty earlier this year to...
Former bar owner sentenced to 13 months in prison
Experts say there are things people should know about traveling in these conditions this summer.
Travel tips as flights continue to get canceled
Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry
Cooking with Eric - Zucchini and Pepper Stir Fry