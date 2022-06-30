Advertisement

Not as Hot Today; Storms again Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today won’t be as hot as yesterday, thankfully as a weak cold front has ushered in somewhat cooler air. We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Monsoon moisture returns late tonight and Friday. This will set the stage for isolated storms late tonight, and afternoon and evening storm chances tomorrow through the weekend. One or two strong storms with hail and gusty winds will be possible Friday, and especially Sunday.

We still think the 4th of July will be mostly dry and hot with highs near 90 degrees in Rapid City.

